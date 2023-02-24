French Equipment Specialist Helite Presents The H-Moov Airbag Backpack

Integrating protection and practicality is something that motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturers have been able to do pretty well in recent years. This is especially true with wearable motorcycle-luggage such as backpacks. While some backpacks incorporate a back-protector and are made out of abrasion-resistant materials, this new backpack brings safety to a whole new level by incorporating an airbag system.

We previously talked about In&Motion’s prototype airbag backpack. However, this was designed mainly for cyclists, and didn’t seem heavy-duty enough to protect motorbike riders in the event of a high-speed crash. That said, this new airbag backpack from French company Helite looks like it fits the bill perfectly. Helite is a French company with quite the track record when it comes to safety gear and equipment, and its newest innovation, the H-Moov airbag backpack, could usher in a new level of safety for folks who ride their motorbikes on a daily basis.

The design of the H-Moov is remarkably simple. Essentially, Helite provides a CE-certified airbag vest with a removable compartment in the rear in which you can store your daily essentials. This also means that you can use the H-Moov as just an airbag vest for when you go on rides without the need for any storage space. Granted, storage space isn’t as generous as other backpacks in the market, but it looks like there’s enough space for at least your laptop, a water bottle, and other trinkets. There’s also a removable net for you to store your helmet in when you’re not riding.

On the safety side of the equation, the H-Moov is secured to the rider via adjustable shoulder straps paired with two chest straps for a snug fit. There’s also a level 1 Sas-Tec back protector for even more protection. As for the airbag system, Helite is offering the H-Moov in two configurations—manual or wireless. The manual version is more affordable, at 689 Euros ($744 USD), and makes use of a traditional tether system attached to your bike. In the event you’re thrown off, the tether breaks, and the airbag is activated. The only issue with this system is that the airbag can inadvertently deploy if you forget to remove the tether when you get off your bike.

The more expensive wireless version retails for 849 Euros ($917 USD), and is equipped with a wireless deployment system. Here, the airbag system makes use of sensors that work together to determine if you’ve been in a crash. Deployment occurs in a fraction of a second—long before you’ve hit the ground. Regardless of your system or choice, the airbag is designed to provide maximum coverage to the back, sacrum, abdomen, thorax, and cervical vertebrae.