Furygan is far from a household name here in the States, but the French gear maker is well known in Europe. In recent years, MotoGP rider Johann Zarco and WSBK champion Sylvain Guintoli have represented the brand. Off the track, Furygan also focused on sporty riding gear, with sneakers taking precedence in the footwear department. Now, the French firm returns to the boot market with its new Boot GT D3O WP model.

The boot’s upper consists of leather-like synthetic polyurethane microfiber. Should water sneak past that exterior layer, a waterproof and breathable membrane seals out all moisture. While the water-repellent membrane repels water the 3D Airmesh liner prioritizes ventilation and comfort. A stretch panel at the ankle only preserves that comfort whether the rider is walking or remains in the same position over the long haul.

When it comes to protection, however, the Boot GT turns to D3O malleolus armor. The lightweight and flexible protectors not only enhance safety but also contribute to the model’s ergonomics. Heel, toe, and shin reinforcements help safeguard common impact zones, while two toe panels protect the GT from shifter wear.

Furygan improves convenience with a zippered closure at the inner ankle. A large Velcro flap and front and rear gussets ensure that the boot maintains a secure fit throughout the ride as well. Lastly, rubber soles benefit from an anti-slip coating, preserving purchase in all conditions, including wet weather. These preparations all help the Boot GT D3O WP achieve PPE approval under EN 13634 level 2.

The French brand only offers the model in a black colorway. Though, a wheat-colored strip at the back collar adds some personality to the color scheme. The Boot GT is available in EU sizes 37 to 47 (U.S. men’s sizes 5 to 13) and retails for €189.90 (~$205 USD). Furygan may have focused on sneakers over the past few seasons, but with the GT, it’s back with boots in a big way.