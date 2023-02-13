On February 6, 2023, Bombardier Recreational Products Incorporated (BRP) notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about a safety recall concerning some 2022 Can-Am Spyder F3 and F3-S motorbikes. On affected vehicles, the rearview mirror lens may suddenly detach from the mirror housing. If riders cannot see behind and around them due to the mirror lens unexpectedly coming loose, it could increase the risk of a crash.

Approximately 1,720 Can-Am Spyder F3 and F3-S are believed to be affected, representing an estimated 12 percent of the population. The affected machines were produced between the dates of January 27, 2022 and May 27, 2022. Can-Am's investigation of the issue found that there is “a high probability that the issue was due to a wrong plastic injection control for the mirror housings by its supplier for a batch molded in April 2022.”

According to BRP’s chronology of events, at the end of November, 2022, the company noted a significant trend of mirrors falling from their housings by the time that some Spyder F3s arrived at the dealership. During the uncrating process, dealerships noted that the mirror lenses were at the bottom of some crates, and clearly not where they should be. They then registered warranty claims with BRP about this issue, which prompted the investigation. The firm states that “no accident was reported worldwide.”

BRP sent notifications to dealers on February 9, 2023, and plans to notify owners of affected vehicles via postal and e-mail between the dates of February 17, 2023 and February 24, 2023. The company says that the appropriate replacement part should start to be available at authorized Can-Am dealerships beginning sometime in mid-April, 2023.

BRP’s remedy for this recall issue is installation of new mirror housing assemblies that were produced after January 10, 2023, which has the appropriate (and not the erroneous) molding parameters in place. Because all affected vehicles are still under BRP’s manufacturer warranty, there is no separate reimbursement plan for claims regarding this issue.

Owners may contact BRP Customer Service at 1-888-272-9222. BRP’s official number for this recall is 2022-19. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 23V-053.