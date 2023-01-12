Italian Brand Eleveit Presents The T Spirit Evo WP Touring Boots

While riding around town or in the city, you can easily get away with your favorite pair of hiking boots, or a quality pair of riding sneakers from the plethora of manufacturers that offer them. However, as you ride further and rack up the miles, you're always better off protected by something better. Naturally, going beyond the confines of the urban settings opens doors to a myriad of variables—stuff you want to be prepared for.

Of course, there's the weather: it could be raining or much colder to where you're going. There's also the unpredicatable road conditions which could take you by surprise. That said, and as much as we hate to admit it, there's a bigger chance of a mishap when you ride out of town. This is why touring gear is designed the way it is—to provide maximum protection in the event of a crash, while keeping you comfortable for hours on the saddle. This is especially true for boots, and Italian equipment manufacturer Eleveit has an interesting addition to its collection in the form of the T Spirit Evo WP.

At a glance, these boots may look like rugged enduro/ adventure boots, and indeed, you could probably use them for light trail riding on gravel roads and backroads. They are, however, intended for road use, as evidenced by the rubber sole with a mild tread pattern. They're much more reinforced and protective than your standard touring boot, so keep that in mind if what you're looking for is ventilation and range of motion.

Eleveit's T Spirit Evo WP is created mostly out of nubuck microfiber coupled with suede microfiber and cushioned front and back regions to promote comfort. Eleveit has fitted soft cushioning and molded the region with an ergonomic form on the top collar of the boot, where it makes contact with your shin, to prevent discomfort. Eleveit uses a basic yet efficient E-Dry membrane on the inside of the boot to keep water out.

The T Spirit Evo WP is equipped with an ergonomic PU shin plate, PU ankle, toe and heel inserts, shift pad, and internal suede heat guard for optimal traction within the boot. On the outside, you receive a high performance double-compound rubber sole accented with a two-tone pattern. Finally, the boots are held by two adjustable metal buckles, similar to the arrangement employed by adventure and enduro boots.

The price for a pair of technologically advanced and protective boots such as these? 279.90 Euros, or approximately $301.36 USD, per current exchange rates. Do note, however, that prices and availability may vary depending on where in the world you ship to. For more information about these boots, as well as authorized resellers and dealers, be sure to visit Eleveit's website in the source links below.