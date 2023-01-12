2023 Riding Into History Concours d'Elegance Opens Registrations

Riding Into History is a motorcycle show that first opened its doors in 1999. Designed to raise funds for K9s for Warriors, an organization that provides service dogs for disabled veterans, Riding Into History is considered an all-motorcycle Concours d'Elegance, or a "competition of elegance." As such, instead of competing for the fastest lap times, the bikes present will be showcasing their legacy, history, and uniqueness.

The 2023 edition of Riding Into History has officially opened its doors for registration. Scheduled to take place on April 14 to 15, 2023, at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, some of the most historic motorcycles to ever hit the road and track will grace the event. Most notably, AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and Off-Road Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mary McGee has been appointed the Grand Marshal.

Participants in the Riding Into History Concours are invited to ride their classic motorcycles through historic Florida's backroads with Mary McGee on April 14, 2023, as part of the Grand Marshal Tour. Following the ride in the evening, there will be a dinner where attendees can mingle with the racing legend and hear her share tales from her illustrious racing career.

The next day, Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10 AM to 4 PM, is the Riding into History Concours d'Elegance. For bikes that qualify, there are no admission costs, and participants are permitted one visitor to arrive at the same time as them. In the interim, onlookers are also invited to stop by for a $15 USD admission charge. As indicated previously, the Riding Into History Concours d'Elegance is a charity event, with earnings going to K9s for Warriors, which provides service dogs for handicapped veterans. Since its inception in 1999, Riding Into History has given more than $600,000 to local nonprofits.

For more information on the 2023 Riding Into History Concours d'Elegance, be sure to visit the official website linked below. There you'll be able to see a detailed event schedule, book accommodations, as well make donations to K9s for Warriors. Registration for the event closes at midnight of April 7, 2023, exactly one week before the event is set to open its gates.