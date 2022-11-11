Each year, EICMA gives a glimpse at all the newest bikes, gear, and accessories that various makers have to show the world—but of course, there’s more to it than that. Organizations like the Italian Motorcycle Federation (FMI) want to ensure that the past isn’t forgotten. At the 2022 show, FMI organizers presented the book, MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT Marco Simoncelli—50 Years of Racing 1972-2022 to attendees.

The hardbound book, filled with plenty of historic photos in both black-and-white and in color, gathers some of the most significant memories from the history of the track, dating all the way back to its beginnings in 1972. A book like this is, of course, utterly fascinating to anyone interested in this kind of history—not the least for its photos.

Both the two-wheeled and four-wheeled racing worlds have important history at this circuit, including unforgettable clashes on track between the likes of Giacomo Agostini and Renzo Pasolini. Former Ducati Museum director and noted Italian moto historian Marco Montemaggi edited this volume, and it includes contributions from authors including Andrea Albani, Davide Bagnaresi, Marco Masetti, Luigi Rivola, and Sergio Remondino.

Although it’s a volume about an Italian circuit and written by Italian authors, the text is bilingual, and is published in both Italian and English languages, according to the publisher’s website. The regular price is listed at 44 Euros (about $46), although it’s available at a cost of 41.80 Euros (about $43.29) if you order it online. Be aware that both those prices are for the volume, itself, and do not include any additional shipping charges that may be incurred. We’ll include a link to the publisher’s website in our Sources so you can check it out if you’re interested.

“The book is an exciting journey which follows the trajectories of the great drivers in the history of motorsport on a track that has always been at the forefront of safety and driving pleasure,” Montemaggi said in a statement.

“The work introduces a new paradigm in the communication of a circuit, woven in the context of the Motor Valley and driving force that feeds passion and overall development. Today, anyone who has such an extraordinary story to tell must know how to use it to generate further values, the driving forces behind development,” he concluded.