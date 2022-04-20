If you have your heart set on visiting the Ducati Museum and Factory in beautiful Bologna, Italy, we have some great news for you. While the global pandemic made mitigation measures including closures and reduced hours necessary, the local situation in Bologna has since improved. As a result, the Ducati Museum and Factory plans to reopen full-time to in-person visitors.

Beginning on April 21, 2022, visitors will once more be welcomed to the Ducati Museum and Factory six days a week. Hours of operation will be held every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Sunday. Wednesdays, the facilities will be closed to the public. Daily hours will resume from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. local time on the six days of the week that the facilities are open.

Ducati Factory tours will be available every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with two rounds of tours taking place each day. The first tour will start at 9:30 a.m., while the second tour will kick off at 3:30 p.m. These tours are guided, and the cost to check out the Ducati Factory Tour is an additional charge on top of the regular Ducati Museum ticket price.

While the Ducati Museum and Factory are reopening their hours for regular visitors, there are still some important safety mitigations in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All visitors are required to wear surgical masks and maintain a distance of at least one meter (approximately 3.2 feet) between guests. Furthermore, all visits to both the Museum and the Factory must be reserved in advance using Ducati’s online system—you can’t simply show up and buy tickets on-site.

To celebrate the reopening of the Museum, Paul Smart’s original 750 Imola will join the Museum collection for a limited time, beginning on April 23, 2022. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Smart’s 1972 Imola 200 Miles win aboard this bike, so it’s a particularly special time to celebrate this phenomenal piece of motorcycling history.

In April, 2022, a regular ticket to the Ducati Museum costs € 17, or about $18.44; reduced price tickets are also available for those who qualify. If you’d like to combine your Museum visit with a guided Ducati Factory tour, the cost for that ticket is € 32, or just under $35. Ducati also plans to offer a free virtual tour starting on April 21, 2022. This is a different option from Ducati’s Online Journeys, which are remote guided tours of the facilities that remain available by reservation only if you contact infotour@ducati.com.