Are you looking for a last-minute gift for that special Ducatista in your life? If so, a ticket to the Ducati Museum Online Journey may be just what you’re looking for. The lucky receiver of this gift won’t even have to get out of their pajamas to take a trip to Borgo Panigale!

The Ducati Museum’s virtual tours started in October, 2020, and have been going strong for the past few months. As of December 22, the Museum is proud to present a new exhibition called Anatomy of Speed. First created by Ducati in 2019, it’s a story about aerodynamics, and explores how important they are to Ducati’s proud racing reputation.

The Anatomy of Speed will only be available to view at the Ducati Museum through the end of January, 2021. It involves a video presentation with Ducati Corse engineers, and that particular exhibition lasts around 45 minutes by itself. Whether you’re planning to visit virtually or in person, you should give yourself extra time if you want to see everything the museum has to offer.

Ticket cost for the Ducati Museum Online Journey—which includes a guided tour—is €10, or about $12. Tours take place in English at 11 a.m. EST on Thursdays and 3 a.m. on Sundays. Italian-language tours take place at 11 a.m. on Thursdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in attending, you can book your tour via Ducati’s website right now. There’s a Q&A chat that will open up while you’re on the tour, so you can interact with your tour guide and ask any questions you might have about what you’re seeing.

The Ducati Museum Online Journey is available via computer, smartphone, or tablet, from the comfort of wherever you happen to be. If you book a tour before December 30, 2020, you’ll get a €10 discount off the purchase of the official Ducati Museum Catalogue. It’s available for purchase in the Ducati Museum shop in Borgo Panigale, and this discount is good through the end of 2021.