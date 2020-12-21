If one of your New Year resolutions is to welcome a 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 into your home, but you want it to be just as sporty as it can be, then Akrapovič has some good news for you! Those titanium-wielding wizards in Slovenia just introduced both a racing exhaust unit and a type-approved silencer for your new Multistrada V4. Let’s take a look.

For a modest amount of weight loss and power gain, the Akrapovič racing exhaust unit for the Multistrada V4 may be what you’re looking for. The silencer portion is stainless steel, the outer sleeve is titanium, and the end cap is carbon fiber—in the type of sleek design that Akrapovič likes to create.

Swapping this exhaust for the stock one offers a claimed 4 horsepower boost, from 170 to 174 horsepower. Torque also rises from 92 lb-ft to 98 lb-ft, per the data sheet. Meanwhile, the new exhaust drops 11 pounds of weight from your Multistrada V4. Dedicated engine mapping ensures your engine and this exhaust work together in perfect harmony.

For those who just want a tweak that’s more appropriate for everyday riding, Akrapovič also introduced its type-approved silencer. Featuring a titanium alloy body and a carbon fiber end cap, this silencer weighs 1.5 pounds less than the stock unit on all but the Multistrada V4 S Sport, which comes with the lighter-weight unit fitted as standard equipment.

Both exhaust units can be fitted on your new Multistrada V4 straight from Bologna. At the time of writing, MSRP on the racing exhaust is $3,200, while MSRP on the type-approved silencer is $1,700. Both are available options if you go through the configurator at Ducati.com to kit out the new bike you want to buy (or ask Santa to buy). Prices vary by region, so it’s best to check all the numbers in your region if you’re contemplating this upgrade.