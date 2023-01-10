American Flat Track’s SuperTwins class was closer than ever in 2022. Dating back to 2017, three names dominated AFT’s top category: Jared Mees, Briar Bauman, and Indian Motorcycle. While Mees nabbed his seventh rider’s title and Indian’s sixth consecutive championship by season’s end, J.D. Beach and Dallas Daniels made Yamaha’s MT-07 a force to be reckoned with.

Even with the Yamaha resurgence, we can’t overlook two-time champ Bauman and emerging Indian rider Brandon Robinson. Only 47 points separated the top-five contenders in 2022, and all signs point to the 2023 AFT season delivering even more bar-banging entertainment.

The 18-round 2023 calendar will feature five Half-Miles, five Miles, four Short Tracks, and four TT competitions. The venue diversity should keep the standings tight, with different riders enjoying advantages at specific track layouts. To keep things fresh, AFT will visit Senoia, (Georgia), Ventura (California), and Bridgeport (New Jersey) for the first time. The series will also return to the Arizona Super TT and West Virginia Half-Mile after long hiatuses.

“We’ve consolidated the 2023 Progressive AFT schedule into motorcycle riding season and worked hard to bring events back to major metropolitan markets and motorcycle rallies,” revealed AMA Pro Racing Chief Operating Officer Gene Crouch. “The venues and dates on the 2023 schedule have been carefully selected to minimize the potential for weather and deliver great racing for fans from coast-to-coast.”

Running between Daytona Bike Week and Labor Day Weekend, the 2023 AFT season will also host rounds in conjunction with annual events such as Arizona Bike Week and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Mees and Indian may still lead the pack, but we can’t wait to see how the new generation and condensed calendar impact the championship fight in 2023.

2023 American Flat Track Schedule: