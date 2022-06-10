The past three American Flat Track (AFT) championships have been dominated by Indian Factory riders Jared Mees and Briar Bauman. This year, however, Mees is taking no prisoners with a 22-point lead over the second-place rider and SuperTwins rookie Dallas Daniels after five races.

With 12 rounds left in the 2022 AFT season, there’s no better time to mix up the action, and the Progressive Triple Crown will award the highest finishing rider for a series of three races. Flat track riders have to adapt to several course configurations throughout the season, and the Triple Crown will reward the most versatile rider with a $25,000 prize.

“We’re thrilled that Progressive has further expanded their support of the series in 2022 as they continue to play an integral role in helping us grow the sport,” explained AMA Pro Racing COO Gene Crouch. “The Progressive Triple Crown adds a new twist to the season that will both reward our athletes and add an extra dimension of drama and excitement for our fans.”

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Laconia circuit will represent the short track component of the series on June 11, 2022, while the riders will crank it up a notch for the Half-Mile at Black Hills Speedway in South Dakota on August 6, 2022. The three-round series will conclude with the Springfield Mile Doubleheader at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on September 3-4, 2022.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the action to begin either, with the Laconia ST round getting underway this weekend, June 11, 2022. Even if Jared Mees has a stranglehold on the AFT Supertwins championship standings, everyone in the field still has a shot at the Triple Crown. Yamaha's Dallas Daniels and Indian's Briar Bauman have secured race victories in 2022 as well, showing that Mees isn’t entirely unbeatable.

“As the leading motorcycle insurer in the country, we recognize the passion, dedication and commitment riders have to the sport, making this sponsorship a natural fit,” noted Progressive Acquisition Specialist Todd Matthews. “We are excited to not only see this sport continue to grow, but also to see who comes out on top to take home this award.”