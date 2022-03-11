Jaws dropped when Yamaha introduced the World GP 60th Anniversary edition R1, R7, and R3 in September, 2021. Whether you consider yourself a sportbike specialist or a retro rider, the celebratory livery wowed with Yamaha’s trademark white/red speed block design and gold wheels.

Team Blue hopes that crowd-pleasing styling appeals to flat track fans as well, and Yamaha is donating a World GP 60th Anniversary R7 to raise funds for the Rookies of ’79 and Friends charity throughout the 2022 American Flat Track (AFT) season. Founded by members of the 1979 American Flat Track rookie class (including Wayne Rainey, Ronnie Jones, Charlie Roberts, John Wincewicz, Scott Parker, and Tommy Duma), the organization supports injured flat track racers and their families during times of need.

While the Rookies of ‘79 and Friends accepts direct donations, the charity frequently fundraises with motorcycling memorabilia raffles. That’s the plan for 60th Anniversary R7, with the organization selling raffle tickets at each round of the 2022 AFT championship. Rookies of ‘79 will then draw the winning ticket at the final round of the season at Florida's Volusia Speedway on October 15, 2022.

“I’m proud and pleased that we were able to donate this Yamaha YZF-R7 to the Rookies of ’79 charity, allowing them to raise money to achieve their mission of helping riders and families in need,” noted Yamaha Motorcycle Product Line Manager Derek Brooks. “They are a fantastic organization that does incredible work for the racing community.”

One lucky winner will take home the World GP R7 along with a one-year of Yamaha Extended Service (Y.E.S.) warranty coverage. Those interested in supporting Rookies of ‘79 and Friends can send direct donations at the charity’s website or purchase a World GP 60th Anniversary R7 raffle ticket at a race weekend throughout the 2022 AFT season.