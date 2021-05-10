With the second wave of COVID-19 infections in full swing all across India, the local healthcare system is struggling to manage the number of cases. With thousands of people contracting the virus on a daily basis, it would appear that the economic life of the country has ground to a halt, with the private sector pitching in whatever it can to help the nation’s pandemic response initiatives.

Several industries have reported temporary shutdowns in order to reallocate resources towards aid and relief initiatives. The motorcycle industry is no different. Major motorcycle manufacturers in the region such as Hero MotoCorp, and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have temporarily halted operations in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. Suzuki Motorcycles India is doing its part, as well, by gearing resources towards donating ambulances to various medical institutions, in order to help in delivering aid, as well as transporting patients to nearby hospitals.

Suzuki has committed to donating a total of 34 ambulances to multiple health organizations. Out of the 34 units, 13 ambulances have already been dispatched across multiple hospitals and health institutions in Gurugram. Another five units have. Even allocated to Guru Harkrishan Singh Medical Research Institute in Delhi. Eight units have been dispatched to the Centralised Accident & Trauma Services, and six units have been allocated for the use of the National Health Mission, Civil - Surgeon, Mahendergarh, Narnaul, and Haryana units. The remaining two units will be dispatched to medical institutions in the Delhi-NCR region.

All 34 ambulances are expected to be delivered by mid May, and will immediately be put to use in order to help curb the continuing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. As of Monday morning, 10th of May, a total of 366,161 new cases of the virus, with an additional 3,754 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.