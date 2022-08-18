The partnership between Progressive American Flat Track and Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has been extended for another three years, keeping Dunlop as the organization's official tire through the 2025 racing season. The specifics of the arrangement, which will be revealed prior to the 2023 season, would expand Dunlop's commitment to the sport while also extending their support of Progressive AFT for more than a decade.

Since the first new flat track tire was introduced in four decades in 2020 with the release of the DT4, Dunlop has been a crucial partner to the sport. The DT4 is now the standard tire for all three Progressive American Flat Track classes. Since its introduction, the DT4 has delivered on Dunlop's promise to provide quality and longevity without sacrificing any of the distinctive attributes that made its predecessor the industry standard for professional flat track racing for years.

“Progressive American Flat Track has seen tremendous growth and exposure over the past eight years since we began supplying Dunlop tires. Developing and building tires in the U.S. has been a key component of our strategy and Progressive AFT has provided an opportunity to showcase that to an audience of passionate enthusiasts,” stated Mike Buckley, Dunlop’s Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and R&D, in the official AFT press release. “We look forward to evolving and expanding our support of this truly American sport.” He added

In its factory in Buffalo, New York, Dunlop Motorcycle Tire has been designing and producing tires for more than a century. Dunlop frequently surpasses even the highest expectations of riders on the street and the track—while at the same time providing rather impressive bang for your buck. Dunlop is renowned throughout the world for its unique R&D capabilities and tire technology among two and four-wheeled enthusiasts alike.

“Dunlop is more than just a sponsor or tire provider, they are a strategic partner of Progressive American Flat Track,” explained Gene Crouch, COO of AMA Pro Racing, in an article by AFT News. “The quality and consistency of the Dunlop DT4 tire is one of the key components behind the incredible on-track action at Progressive AFT events. We appreciate Dunlop’s continued commitment and look forward to showcasing their world-class racing tires as we embark on the next era of growth for the sport.” He concluded.