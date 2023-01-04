Honda Unveils The Retro-Style CL300 Scrambler For The Chinese Market

It goes without saying that Honda's 500cc model lineup is a strong contender in the entry-level to middleweight segment. Although sort of blurring the lines between the 400 and 650 class and occupying a space of its own, the parallel-twin-powered 500cc lineup of Honda is oftentimes the choice of folks looking for a solid and reliable platform, while being fine with performance and tech taking a back seat.

Up until EICMA 2022, Honda's 500cc lineup consisted of four models—the CBR500R, CB500F, CB500X, and Rebel 500 (CMX500 in some markets). At EICMA, Honda joined the neo-retro scrambler segment with the CL500, a laidback scrambler stlye machine that leans more to the cruiser side of the spectrum, rather than the naked/ enduro side. After all, it was based on the Rebel 500, employing a low seat height, sloping frame, and slack seating position. Inline with the launch of the CL500 for the global market, Honda has also pulled the covers off the CL300, its smaller sibling, in the Chinese market.

Indeed, accompanying Honda's 500cc lineup is a smaller, more beginner-focused 300 range. The Honda CB300R, CBR300, and Rebel 300 used to be popular choices among first time riders in multiple markets. With the release of the CL300 in China, there's a chance that this smaller neo-retro scrambler could also debut in markets where the rest of Honda's 300cc lineup is available. Naturally, it shares the same engine and underpinnings as its cruiser sibling, with a 286cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine providing 26 horsepower on tap. This gives the retro-style scrambler a top speed of 78 miles per hour.

In the Chinese market, Honda is offering the CL300 in two trim-levels—Standard and Premium—with the two being distinguised by varying graphics and aesthetic touches. Furthermore, in a similar fashion to the CL500, the CL300 rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. The bike also gets an upswept exhaust system, fork gaiters, and a two-up, tuck-and-roll saddle.