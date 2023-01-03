Breitling And Deus Ex Machina Release Limited Top Time Chronograph

Motorcycles and time pieces have always come hand-in-hand in the eyes of collectors. There's just something about the mechanical complexity and precision that accompanies a fine time piece that puts it on the same vane as a motorcycle, and that's something watchmakers are very familiar with.

In 2022 alone, we've seen several collaborations between watch manufacturers and motorcycle brands, with beautiful timepieces of all shapes and sizes designed to adorn the wrists of the most ardent of aficionados. Now, you can start 2023 with a unique time piece from Breiting—one that's been developed in collaboration with Deus Ex Machina. With the new limited-edition time piece, the two companies seek to revive the nomadic spirit of Breitling's classic Top Time chronograph from the 1960s.

Creating a limited-edition Top Time Deus chronograph was a joint effort between Breitling and the Australian custom motorbike and surf outfitter Deus Ex Machina. Following the first, completely sold-out watch they released in 2021, this is their second collaboration. The new Top Time Deus, which is limited to 2000 pieces, is designed for open-road exploration and has luminous indexes, a white lacquered dial, sky-blue subdials, and a speed-measuring tachymeter scale.

The details that made the first collaboration so successful are back, despite the new color scheme. These include the lightning-bolt-shaped chronograph hand, the mushroom pushers, the racing-themed calfskin leather strap, and the caseback engraving of a Deus bike and rider created by Deus creative director Carby Tuckwell. The number "One of 2000" is inscribed on the rear of each caseback.

In an article by Haute Time, Georges Kern, the CEO of Breitling, said, “Top Time Deus is a watch that’s easygoing, rugged, and stylish at the same time, just like the person it’s made for. The modern-retro look beautifully complements the way Deus styles its boards and bikes.”

Breitling's outlandish Top Time chronograph, which was first released in the 1960s, quickly rose to popularity among a sophisticated in-crowd of café racer and sports car fans. Its angular proportions and graphic dials appealed to both men and women in equal measure. Breitling's watch of choice for bikers, boarders, surfers, and digital nomads is still the Top Time, and at 41 millimeters, it fits most wrist sizes. If it hasn't already been sold out, Breitling's website will let you order the new Top Time Deus for $5,500 USD.