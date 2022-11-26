Revelry Racing, the performance arm of Revelry Cycles in Australia, celebrates its recent wins in the 2022 NSW Drag Racing Championship Series where its Royal Enfield Twins won 2nd and 3rd places in their respective classes.

Previously on RideApart, we asked the question “Is This The Fastest Royal Enfield Ever? That Remains To Be Seen,” and we can say that Revelry Racing is on its way and off to a good start proving that. Up next will be some racing on the flats and achieving speeds that no other Enfield has achieved. It’s a good thing that Revelry’s Royal Enfield can be quickly converted from a drag machine to a speed machine in a few hours.

Revelry Racing’s bike was once a bone-stock Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, but in order to get more power out of the bikes, a stroker kit brought up the displacement to 965ccs, an S&S ECU, 40mm throttle body, CNC-milled big valve cylinder head, Daytona Twin-Tec wideband system, Rekluse clutch, RCi Fuel Cell, K&N air filters, Venhill featherlight clutch cable, and what is a drag build without a Nitrous Express dry nitrous system?

Gallery: Fastest Royal Enfield Continental GT - RevElevation

13 Photos

The NSW Drag Racing Championship is an eight-round series that’s spread across 10 months with races run at Sydney Dragway.

At the 2022 NSW Drag Racing Championship, we get a clip of the Royal Enfield running the strip and competing in the Modified Bike Class. The bike posted two semi-final finishes and the team took home a second-place and a third-place trophy once the final standings were posted.

“This is an outstanding achievement for our first full season of racing. Now we’re really excited about the potential for next season. We’ve got big plans to field more of the quickest and fastest Royal Enfields ever,” said Will Keith, Revelry Racing’s team owner, and crew chief.