MotoAmerica is hosting another Mini Cup, presented by Motul, and it will expand to a six-round championship this 2023. The Mini Cup showcases America’s premier road racing series’ youngest racers just aged six to fourteen years old, and next year’s event promises up to six rounds with three new cost-effective classes.

Presented by Motul, the 2023 MotoAmerica Mini Cup will have six rounds, with four of the six being held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Championship, the Medalia Superbike series. The racing series is also announcing a trio of new cost-effective classes for the Mini Cup: Stock 50, Stock 1110, and Stock 125 that will use motorcycles like the Honda CRF, Yamaha TTR, Kawasaki KLX, and Suzuki DRZ. The three classes will be in addition to the existing Mini Cup Ohvale 160 and Ohvale 190 classes.

MotoAmerica’s press release detailed the series’ schedule, and the Mini Cup season will kick off with a round at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, South Carolina on May 5 and 6, 2023. The series will conclude at the MotoAmerica season finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville on September 23 and 24, 2023. In between, there will be rounds at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama, Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, and a second standalone round at the New Jersey Motorsports park.

2023 MotoAmerica Mini Cup Presented By Motul Schedule

May 5-6 Carolina Motorsports Park, Kershaw, SC

May 19-20 Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL*

June 2-3 Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI*

July 15-16 New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ

August 18-19 Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, PA*

Sept. 22-23 New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ*

*In conjunction with MotoAmerica

“We are very excited about expanding the Mini Cup Presented By Motul program for 2023,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Our aim is to get more young racers involved in our sport. By adding more events and additional classes, our hope is to create more accessibility for those that want to give road racing a shot. We look forward to getting the season started and watching the progression of our future stars.”

“I’m excited to get started,” Texter said. “I’ve been around motorcycle racing for my entire life as both a racer, a race promoter and now as the father of a young racer. I think my lifelong experiences in racing make me the perfect fit to help grow the exposure of MotoAmerica’s Mini Cup racing for the riders and their families, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”