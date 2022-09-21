Quality content creation is no easy task, especially for small organizations. From editing footage to color-correcting images to sound mixing, video and photo production can be a full-time job. The problem is, most MotoAmerica teams don’t have the manpower or money to prioritize a social media presence and engagement. To help the MotoAmerica brand, teams, and riders gain more visibility, the national race series has agreed to a deal with WSC Sports.

As specialists in the AI-generated video highlight space, WSC Sports already works with world-class sports leagues and networks such as the NBA, DAZN, and ESPN. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence, the platform’s algorithm automatically combs through footage, locating, indexing, and tagging suitable highlights. The generated clips are easily sharable and minimize production time and costs.

“Since we started using WSC Sports’ technology to provide highlights and content, we’ve already seen big audience gains on our platforms as well as our riders,” claimed MotoAmerica Director of Content and Production Doug Hamann. “We’ve gained 200,000-plus subscribers on YouTube thus far in 2022 and we will surpass 100 million views in 2022, compared to 23.4 million views in 2021.

“A lot of those gains have come from our use of WSC Sports’ highlights platform. In addition to MotoAmerica being able to get the highlights to our fans quickly, it also allows our riders and teams to do the same with their fan bases. The system works well and is easy to use. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

One prime example is 2022 Stock 1000 Champion Corey Alexander. The Tytlers Cycle BMW/RideHVMC Racing rider recently posted a WSC Sports highlight that tallied nearly 75,000 views (currently) on Instagram. That extra attention not only helps the riders and teams build a fan base but also attracts potential sponsors.

“MotoAmerica is WSC Sports’ first road race motorcycle client and gives us a great opportunity to continue to showcase our tech in the motorsport industry,” revealed WSC Sports Americas head of business development Amir Gelman. “MotoAmerica’s innovation in distribution and smart strategy of owning all its rights enables the unique use case of real-time content availability for riders and partners – a strategy more rights holders should consider.”

There's been no shortage of MotoAmerica highlights this season either, with former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci and defending MotoAmerica champ Jake Gagne pushing one another to the limit. With one round left, only four points separate Ducati and Yamaha's contenders. If the riders keep this up, WSC Sports and MotoAmerica will both benefit from the new deal.