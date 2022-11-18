Italian Manufacturer SWM Introduces The Custom V1200 Cruiser At EICMA

Italian motorcycle manufacturer SWM is mostly known for its enduro and dual-sport models. With limited operations outside of Italy, the company’s products are available in select European markets, and until recently, focused mostly on small to mid-displacement two-wheelers. At EICMA 2022, however, SWM made it clear that it wanted to expand its horizons.

On showcase during the Milan motor show was a brand new heavyweight cruiser called the Custom V1200. Developed by Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Shineray, the company which acquired the rights to SWM back in 2014, the Custom V1200 is clearly a step in the premium direction, and could possibly hint at more high-displacement models under the SWM brand. Chinese-made cruisers have been gaining popularity in recent times, with models from Loncin, QJ Motor, and Benda making headlines recently. Let’s take a closer look at SWM’s interpretation of a big V-Twin cruiser, shall we?

First off, the large, 1,202cc, air-cooled V-Twin engine fosters its similarity to the classic V-Twin engines that for many years powered the Harley-Davidson Sportster line. The construction of the SWM Custom 1200V engine is very similar to the engines made by the Milwaukee company, right down to the 45-degree cylinder angle. In addition, the engine generates a good 81.6 horsepower, which, when combined with the bike's five-speed manual transmission and chain final drive, allows it to achieve a top speed of 200 kilometers an hour (125 miles per hour).

As for the bike’s underpinnings, it features a steel double cradle frame, telescopic fork, twin rear spring/shock absorbers, and 16-inch rims on both ends. Braking hardware consists of twin floating calipers up front, and a single disc brake at the back. As is the case with most cruisers, the Custom V1200 has very accessible dimensions, with a seat that’s just 715 millimeters off the ground. Other features include full LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster. Other than that, the bike remains rather barebones. Pricing and availability information has yet to be provided.

