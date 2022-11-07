SWM is headed to EICMA 2022, and it’s bringing a range of bikes across its four platforms. There are 125s, of course—but there is also a selection of dedicated off-road, naked, and scrambler machines to consider—across a range of displacements that are 500cc and below.

If you’re looking for a dual-sport, SWM offers its RS range in three distinct displacements: 125, 300, and 500. The RS 125 R has a newly-redesigned dashboard, complete with a USB charging socket. For the 2022 model year, the RS 125 R gets a CBS braking system, as well as swivel and foldable mirrors, a lockable tank, seat, and steering lock.

Bump up to the RS 300 R or 500 R, and you get the benefit of both a front fork and a rear monoshock by Kayaba. These two upper-displacement bikes also get additional premium-spec components, including Brembo brakes and Michelin tires (exact specifications of each have not been given in advance of EICMA).

Gallery: 2022 SWM Lineup at EICMA 2022

14 Photos

Would you rather keep things dirty? That’s cool, SWM has the SM 125 R and 500 R to keep riders entertained off-road. The SM 125 R gets a new dash and USB socket, Della Valle racing saddle, Acerbis handguards, jointed and foldable mirrors, ABS, and a lockable fuel tank, saddle, and steering lock. Meanwhile, the SM 500 R gets a full Kayaba suspension, Brembo brakes with ABS, and Michelin tires.

If you’re looking for a naked or scrambler-styled bike for the road, that’s where the SWM Hoku 125 and 400 or Six6 500 can come in handy. The Hoku 125 gets LED lighting and indicators, a seven-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity, a tire pressure sensor and a USB socket. Move up to the Hoku 400, and you’ll get a Kayaba suspension, Brembo brakes, and Michelin tires on top of all the features previously listed on the 125.

Finally, the Six6 500 scrambler comes in your choice of four different colors (green, yellow, red, and orange), and gets new gas shock absorbers, a new handlebar, foldable mirrors, and ABS.

Full details about these, as well as SWM’s line of accessories to support its current range of bikes, are expected to make their appearance at EICMA 2022.