In 1971, Piero Sironi and Fausto Vergani founded SWM in Milan, Italy. The brand specialized in Rotax-based trials bikes, motocrossers, and enduros. SWM rose and fell with the popularity of dirt bikes, and the Milan-based company ended production in 1984. Twenty years later, in 2004, former Cagiva, Aprilia, and Husqvarna engineer Ampelio Macchi revived the brand.

With funding courtesy of China’s Shineray Group, SWM now produces enduros, supermotos, and retro-styled street bikes. The latter category expanded with the introduction of the 2019 Six Days 440. SWM then suspended the model in 2020, but it returns in 2022 as the Six Days 500 with a Euro 5-compliant engine from China.

Gallery: 2022 SWM Six Days 500

7 Photos

Despite the larger ‘500’ designation, the four-stroke, SOHC, 445cc single sacrifices power to meet the latest emissions standards. Now, the thumper generates 27 horsepower at 6,000 rpm instead of 30 horsepower at 7,000 rpm. The Six Days concedes torque as well, with 24.3 lb-ft at 4,750 rpm rather than 26.5 lb-ft at 5,500 rpm.

Aside from the new output figures, the Six Days remains largely unchanged. The single-cylinder powerplant still mates to a six-speed gearbox. Seat height remains at 33.2-inch seat height and the 326-pound dry weight is manageable for beginners. Pirelli MT60 tires suit city riding but can journey off-road as well. The 43mm fork, dual rear shocks, and ABS braking system also support the Six Day’s dual-sport ambitions.

While the 500 earned a new engine, the Italian design carries over from 2019. The retro scrambler styling and Six Days moniker speaks to the brand’s heyday and younger riders. For 2022, the SWM offers the Six Days 500 in Olive Green and Gray color schemes. At €5,499 ($6,579 USD), the latest SWM is an affordable yet stylish neo-scrambler that celebrates the brand’s rich history.