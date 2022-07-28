Are you making plans to visit EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy in November? This year’s event is scheduled to run from November 10 through 13, and promises to pack a whole bunch of the year’s best motorbikes and mobility excitement into one fantastic showcase. Ducati plans to put in an appearance this year, as well as many other OEMs big and small.

It may only be the end of July, 2022, as we write this. However, if you already know that you’re going to go, now is the best possible time for you to scoop up your tickets to EICMA 2022. Why? As you may already have guessed, there’s an early bird discount on tickets at the moment.

Through August 5, 2022, adults 14 years of age and older can purchase tickets for the low, low price of € 14. At the moment, that converts to about $14.30 since the Euro and the U.S. dollar are very nearly synced, which is a rare occurrence, indeed.

After August 5, 2022, the tickets for adults will go back up to the normal price of € 19, which works out to about $19.30. Tickets for children remain set at € 12, regardless of when you choose to purchase them. Please be aware that there’s an additional € 1.50 handling charge for the tickets, as well.

If you’re a member of the motorcycle media, or you work in the industry, EICMA is a show that has early days reserved especially for you. For this year, the press-only day is November 8, 2022. Both the press and trade folks can get in on November 9, 2022 to see what the latest and greatest offerings that everyone has to show off are this season. From November 10 through 13, the show will be open to anyone in the general public who wishes to come and visit.

2021 marked the return of EICMA to an in-person event, after the temporary hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although everyone was hopeful, no one really knew what to expect. As time has gone on, and both modern medicine and the general public have developed strategies to cope with this unwanted virus and its mutations, there’s a feeling of determination to proceedings in 2022. While 2021 felt more hesitant, 2022 strikes us as more surefooted in its calculations.

As ever, of course, we’ll have to wait and see how things shake out—but we’re looking forward to proceedings, like so many overexcited children waiting for a slice of cake and a shiny balloon.