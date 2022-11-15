Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer Tromox has been making strides in recent years, particularly in the European market. The brand has a couple of approachable, beginner-friendly two-wheelers in the form of the Mino and the Ukko, and at EICMA 2022, the company released two new models that diversify the brand’s product portfolio within the lightweight electric vehicle (LEV) space.

The first bike we’re going to talk about is the Ukko AT. Based on the Ukko S, the AT, which presumably stands for All-Terrain, takes the Ukko’s approachable platform and adds a pinch of versatility to the equation. For starters, the Ukko AT gets 16-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels with wire-spoke construction. They’re also wrapped in dual-sport rubber, indicating their willingness to tread beyond the confines of paved roads. The Ukko AT’s styling corresponds to its dual-purpose nature, too, as it now gets enduro-esque design cues such as a duckbill that doubles as a high fender under the headlight, and a gray camouflage livery.

Performance-wise, we’re looking at the same powertrain as the Ukko S; a mid-mounted electric motor pumping out four kilowatts of juice and 220 Nm (154 ft-lbs) of torque. Battery-wise, it gets a 72V, 40-Ah lithium-ion unit that claims a single-charge range of up to 60 miles. The powertrain gives the Ukko AT a reasonable top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, or 56 miles per hour.

Now, if the Ukko AT was meant to be a versatile, go-anywhere, electric two-wheeler, the second bike introduced by Tromox has fun and off-road performance in mind. When looking at the new MC10, I’m instantly reminded of the CAKE Kalk electric enduro. In similar fashion, the MC10 gives off a lightweight and athletic stance—sort of like a cross between a downhill mountain bike and a motocross machine. The MC10 is particularly punchy with a five-kilowatt nominal output electric motor. Max power is set at 10 kW, or the equivalent of 13.4 horsepower, similar to a 125cc gas-powered two-wheeler. It has a top speed of 56 miles per hour.

Range figures are pretty impressive on the MC10, with a 72V, 30-Ah battery pack offering up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) on a single charge. Juicing up the battery takes just three hours. Additionally, the MC10 gets LED lights, a digital speedometer, keyless start, and even a reverse gear for easier maneuvering in tight parking spaces and tricky sections of trail. Overall, the MC10 is an athletic off-roader with impressive ground clearance, long suspension travel, and a reasonable 90-kilogram mass.

See all the news about the EICMA