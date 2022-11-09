While EICMA is a time for companies to showcase their latest and greatest new models, accessories, and gear, it’s also a time when OEMs like to give us a glimpse at their future plans. Thus, Aprilia—a proud member of the Piaggio Group—brought its ELECTRICa project motorcycle out to the show floor at EICMA 2022.

If the RS 660 platform was squarely aimed at younger riders of today—and anyone for whom an RSV4 isn’t quite the right bike, but to whom the Aprilia character distinctly appeals—then ELECTRICa, Aprilia says, is meant to appeal to the youth of tomorrow.

Since it’s very much a project that’s still in the nascent stages of development, there aren’t a lot of details available about it. Above all, Aprilia wants to create something that is lightweight, high performance, and fun—whether it’s making combustion or electric motorcycles, such as this project.

Gallery: Aprilia ELECTRICa Project Bike

4 Photos

Sporty styling, tight, precise dimensions, and making both brakes hand brakes (like a scooter) are just some of the design choices that the team has made so far. The electric motor is centrally located. Rather than opt for a belt or direct drive, the ELECTRICa utilizes a chain drive. Other features, including LCD instrumentation, keyless activation, and electronic rider aids are all things that riders in 2022 are doubtless familiar with from a wide range of current machines.

The clean lines of the concept are sporty and engaging, but important details such as range, charge time, power, and whether or not the battery is removable for charging all have yet to be revealed. Still, it’s early days yet—and such information is rarely divulged at this stage in the game. For now, the design concept is here for fans and the electric-curious to contemplate and speculate about until we learn more.

What are the future plans for the Aprilia ELECTRICa, and is there any timeline associated with the project thus far? While we’re sure that Piaggio no doubt has a roadmap in mind, so far, the company is keeping any such plans to itself. As and when we have more information, we will of course be sure to keep you updated.