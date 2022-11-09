Honda Introduces Touring-Focused CMX1100T Rebel At EICMA 2022

The Honda CMX1100 Rebel was clearly a step forward not just for Honda, but for the cruiser segment as a whole. For the longest time, very few noteworthy cruisers rolled out of Japanese manufacturer's assembly lines, until the Rebel 1100 stirred the pot by ushering in a new level of technology in the big-displacement cruiser game. Now, at EICMA 2022, Honda has introduced a special Touring version of the Rebel 1100.

Dubbed the CMX1100T, with T standing for Touring, this bike is based on the foundations of the Rebel 1100. It has been created for a relaxed, leisurely ride, just like the typical cruiser. A 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine developed for extremely strong bottom and midrange torque gives the bike the power to back up its laid-back demeanor. The CMX1100T distinguishes itself with features geared at long-distance riding, such a redesigned front fairing and a pair of top-hinged hard panniers that blend in seamlessly with the overall design and provide a full 35 liters of storage space.

These comfort-focused amenities transform the Rebel 1100 from a head-turning city-cruiser to a long-distance tourer ready to take on the open road for miles on end. To complement the refreshed styling, Honda is offering the CMX1100T in a sleek and stealthy Gunmetal Black Metallic colorway.

Apart from the newly released Touring version of the Rebel 1100, Honda has also refreshed its smallest, most fun-loving model the MSX125 Grom. Described as a "Pocket-Sized Funster," the Grom is loved by many thanks to its no-frills, fun-loving character. For the 2023 model year, Honda releases two new colors for the Grom consisting of Splendid Blue and Matt Dim Gray Metallic. Both color options feature unique gold wheels and ‘Big Logo’ graphics. Apart from that, the Grom continues to feature its trademark sporty styling and quick-release body panels. No changes have been made to the 125cc air-cooled engine.

See all the news about the EICMA