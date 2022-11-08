Chinese Manufacturer Benda Unveils The New BD500 Black Flag Cruiser

A black flag isn't something that's particularly exciting, especially if you're into racing. Being waved a black flag while out on track means you're being directed to head back to the pit due to a safety infraction or an issue with your vehicle. Meanwhile, out on the open sea, seeing a ship with a black flag heading your way could very well mean your days are numbered.

Indeed, a black flag is a sign of not-so-good things, but this hasn't stopped Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda from calling its newest cruiser the Black Flag. I get it, Benda's trying to be cool by adopting what it thinks is a badass naming convention, so instead of nitpicking at the cruisers name, let's just talk about its specs. For starters, its unlike any other cruiser in the market right now, as it has a V4 engine. Not just any V4 engine, though, but a 500cc V4. It's really interesting that Benda has opted for such a strange engine configuration on a cruiser, as small V4 engines have been found on sportbikes in the past.

More specifically, the engine is a 496cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injection V4 with a maximum power output of 56.3 horsepower and 31.5 ft-lbs of torque. It sends the power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission. While the performance numbers may seem pretty impressive, don't expect the BD500 Black Flag to be particularly fast, as it tips the scales at a whopping 241 kilograms.

Style-wise, the BD500 Black Flag isn't particularly outstanding. It takes some neo-retro design cues, and is clearly inspired by its western counterparts. It gets a low seat height, wide handlebar, and forward controls. Up front, a slender circular headlight gives the bike a clean aesthetic. The bike breathes through twin mufflers, and rolls on alloy wheels. As for features, it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and even air suspension. What's even more interesting is its cylinder deactivation tech designed to improve fuel efficiency. Of course, front and rear ABS come as standard, too.

As for pricing and availability, this is where things get a bit murky. Benda has yet to announce the official pricing of the BD500 Black Flag, plus, it's expected to be an exclusively Chinese production model. So if for some reason you were hoping to get your hands on one of these in the future, chances are it won't be that easy.

