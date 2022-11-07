The European Union may provide economic stability and migration autonomy for its members, but those benefits come with a fair amount of red tape. For instance, the EU’s executive body, the European Commission reached an agreement to adopt the Fit for 55 package with a 339-to-249 vote in June, 2022. That move didn’t immediately enact the bill, however.

Instead, the committee needed to consult with all 27 EU member states before moving forward. On October 27, 2022, the European Commission and European Parliament finally sealed a provisional deal on the Fit for 55 proposal.

In broad strokes, the amendment aims to cut new car and van CO2 emissions by 55 percent and 50 percent (respectively) by 2030 (compared to 2021 levels). The measure will also effectively ban new internal combustion cars and vans by 2035 thanks to a 100-percent emissions reduction goal. Manufacturers flouting the new rules will incur a €95 ($95 USD) penalty per gram of CO2/km and boutique automakers will retain a waiver until the end of 2035.

“The conclusion of a first agreement on a proposal from the "Adjustment to target 55" package is a strong signal that the EU is determined to make progress on the path to climate neutrality and ecological transition,” explained Czech Minister of the Environment Anna Hubáčková. “Zero-emission mobility will be a key element in slowing down climate change, which can cause serious disruptions in many sectors of our society, including the environment, migration, food security, and the economy.

Despite the environmental benefits, the proposal didn’t win the favor of every member state, with Italy, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia protesting the 2035 deadline. While that contingent failed to slow Fit for 55’s progress, officials accepted an exception for CO2-neutral biofuels/synthetic fuels.

“This agreement will pave the way for a modern and competitive automotive sector in the EU,” posited Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Síkela. “The world is changing and we need to stay at the forefront of innovation. I think we can take advantage of this technological transition. The envisaged timetable also makes the targets achievable for automakers.”

Lawmakers will also lower the cap on emission credits for manufacturers that produce eco-innovations that verifiably reduce CO2 emissions. By 2025, the Commission will roll out its methodology for assessing the life-cycle CO2 emissions for automobiles. The governing body also plans to evaluate its progress in 2026, ensuring that the Fit for 55 package stays on track for its 2035 ban.