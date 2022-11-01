Central Powersports Distribution, the company responsible for bringing popular off-road and enduro bikes into the U.S. market, has recently announced the acquisition of a new facility wherein it can centralize its operations to better serve the market. Responsible for bringing in brands such as Rieju, Electric Motion, and SWM among others, CPD is set to move to its new 33,000 sqaure-foot facility outside of Dallas, Texas by spring, 2023.

CPD highlights some of the features of the new facility such as its large, 8.8-acre floor area complete with wooded areas and open space for bike testing, setup, and photoshoots. The company says that the new facility will enable them to operate more efficiently, centralizing all business operations into the large facility.

In the company's press release, Mark Berg, head of operations at CPD stated that the move to the new facility has been a long time coming. "It has been a long search for us, as we have always wanted to have all of our logistics, warehousing, testing, and operations in one central location," he said. “We have found the ideal location in Marshall, Texas, that has moved CPD much closer to sea port access and near to the off-road market. The people and the community of Marshall have been amazing in helping us get this purchase complete.” he continued.

By spring, 2023, CPD will move to the new facility, which is presumably undergoing finishing touches in time for the next riding season. However, before the end of 2022, CPD will be receiving containers of new Rieju , SWM, and Electric Motion motorbikes and shipping them out to its dealer network from the new Texas facility. According to CPD, the acquisition of the new facility opens doors, not just for the company, but the off-road and enduro enthusiast community as a whole. By importing more motorbikes and distributing them to a growing dealer network, more and more people can get in on the joy of off-road riding.

On top of this, CPD looks to expand its team once the move to the new facility is complete. The company stated that it looks forward to tapping the dirt-bike enthusiast community in Texas to further grow its team in the near future. Apart from importing premium European off-road bike brands such as SWM and Rieju, CPD also handles a variety of aftermarket brands such as Renthal, Funnel Web Filters, S3 Parts, and Trickbits, among others. Given its added storage space, it can now increase its inventory and add even more brands to the list.