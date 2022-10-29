The 2022 MotoGP season is drawing to a close, and it’s been an exciting year for some of the fastest two-wheeled racing in the world. This year, there is a new award that fans can vote on, called the Agostini Fan Award, which will be presented on November 6, 2022 at the FIM MotoGP Awards along with the other usual honors and trophies.

This award is named after the most successful racer of all time, Giacomo Agostini. With 15 world titles under Agostini’s belt, the legendary Italian driver is the greatest of all time and his achievements will once again be recognized through this award.

So what overtakes will be in the running? Fans will get to decide who had the best overtake this year, anyone that took place between the Valencia GP in 2021, and the Malaysia GP in 2022.

There are four racers that have been nominated for the Agostini Fan Award, and the overtakes this season aren’t limited to single overtakes, double overtakes are also included in the mix. Aleix Espargaró, Fabio Quartararo, Enea Bastianini, and Pecco Bagnaia are all nominees for their stellar overtakes.

Aleix Espargaró’s double overtake of Brad Binder and Jack Miller at Assen in the Dutch GP.

Fabio Quartararo’s pass over Jack Miller in the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Enea Bastianini’s overtake of Pecco Bagnaia at the Aragon GP in Motorland.

And finally, Pecco Bagnaia answers back with a gorgeous double overtake on Marc Márquez and Jorge Martín at Phillip Island at the Australian GP.

Cast your votes now. Voting started Friday, October 28, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Fans can vote for their favorite pass through MotoGP’s social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Again, the award's winner will be presented on the night of November 6, 2022, at the FIM MotoGP Awards.