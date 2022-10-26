The second half of Fabio Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP season hasn’t gone according to plan. The defending premier class champion returned from the five-week-long summer break with a comfortable lead over Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia. The Grand Prix has been a rollercoaster ride ever since.

Quartararo struggled for consistent results while both rivals closed in on his points total. By end of the Australian Grand Prix on October 15, 2022, El Diablo relinquished his lead to Bagnaia. With only 50 points left on the table at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Pecco was poised to deliver Ducati its first Rider’s Championship since Casey Stoner first accomplished the feat in 2007. However, Quartararo wasn’t going to hand over his MotoGP crown lying down.

Similar to every round in the 2022 season, the Yamaha rider pushed his Factory M1 to the brink throughout Free Practice and Qualifying. When you live on the edge, falling over is inevitable, and Quartararo did just that at the Sepang Circuit’s turn-eight during the weekend’s Free Practice 4 session. As a result of that crash, number 20 sustained a fracture to the base of his left middle finger.

The medical team quickly taped up the injured finger and Quartararo finished the Malaysian GP in third position. The much-needed podium finish keeps the reigning champ’s narrow title hopes alive as the series heads to the final race at Spain’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo on November 6, 2022. Prior to that finale, Quartararo flew to France seeking medical advice.

While doctors informed the bLU cRU rider that he will need surgery to repair his fractured finger, Quartararo won’t go under the knife until after the 2022 season reaches its conclusion. Could the injury be El Diablo’s good luck charm? Probably not, but he needs all the help he can get.

With 23 points separating Bagnaia and Quartararo, the Frenchman has to win the Valencia GP and hope that Pecco crashes out or finishes lower than 14th place. Regardless of the 2022 title results, we’re glad to hear that the fracture won’t threaten Quartararo’s ability to challenge for future championships.