Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 XC and XE models occupy unique territory in the market. Too big to qualify as a dual-sport yet too form-oriented to function as an adventure-tourer, the Scrambler 1200 has carved out a niche in a nostalgic no man's land. To tip the scales in adventure’s favor, France-based custom shop Baak fashioned its Triumph Scrambler 1200 Adventures kit to take on the open road and the trail in style.

Baak is well-acquainted with Triumph’s Bonneville platform. Both Baak chapters—in Lyon, France, and Los Angeles, California—offer parts and custom work on Hinckley’s preeminent modern-classic. The brand doesn’t rely on that familiarity, though, delivering a kit that merges retro Dakar racers with the modern finish of Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Gallery: Baak 1200 Adventures: Triumph Scrambler 1200

6 Photos

Baak clearly borrows from the rally world for the 1200 Adventures’ boxy, brushed aluminum fairing, but exposed screws and grommets exude a utilitarian vibe. That pragmatism extends to the 6.6-gallon tank, which greatly improves on the stock Scrambler 1200’s 4.2-gallon fuel capacity. Angular aluminum side panels complete the bodywork, while dual circular headlights and a prismatic tall windshield complement the geometric motif.

To increase cockpit comfort on those extended road trips, Baak also offers a custom leather seat in tuck-and-roll or diamond-stitched embroidery. The 1200 Adventures kit even enhances the Scrambler’s storage capabilities with two 18-liter, aluminum side cases. To better accommodate the new luggage, the team tosses the high-mounted dual exhaust pipes aside for a set of symmetrical, low-mounted headers.

According to founder and creative director Remi Reguin, “A Baak bike is not meant to stay in an office or a living room.”

The 1200 Adventures kit proves as much, but all that form and function don’t come cheap. Starting at €8,900 ($8,875 USD), each kit comes with parts, labor, paint, and a numbered certificate of authenticity. Customers can either provide a donor Scrambler 1200 or have the shop source a new example to customize. The Baak creative team will also support each customer by personalizing the finish according to their preferences.

Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 may fall between two highly-defined categories, but Baak’s new kit should rile up the retro’s adventurous spirit.