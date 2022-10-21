Some motorcyclists gravitate to classic, timeless design. While vintage BMW motorcycles scratch that nostalgic itch, they do little to meet strict modern-day emissions restrictions. With France’s Low Emissions Zones (ZFE) expanding over the next decade, demand for electric-powered transport will only continue to rise.

To help keep more old-school Beemers on the road, Paris custom shop Mototherapy has converted boxers to electric powertrains over the past few years. Offering a conversion kit could help the garage meet the increasing interest, and its Ride Mercury project aims to put the electric power in more airhead owners’ hands.

In order to produce the initial prototype and support the subsequent approval process, the firm is hosting a fundraising campaign through the end of October. Mototherapy figures that the €300,000 ($295,850 USD) should cover those costs along with any marketing expenses. If all goes well, the brand hopes to manufacture its second kit by 2025.

Ride Mercury will utilize a rear wheel-mounted 10-kW (13.4-horsepower) motor fed by a 10 kWh battery. The pair will deliver up to 147.5 lb-ft of torque and reach a top speed of 68 mph. Mototherapy claims that the electric powertrain will net up to 62 miles on a single charge and regain its full power in just 4 hours.

The kit will cater to R-Series BMW models with the faux crankcase housing the battery and the mock cylinders providing access to the unit’s connectors. Mototherapy expects to charge €14,000 ($13,800 USD) for the base set. A premium kit will include aesthetic modifications such as a streamlined saddle and functional upgrades like new suspension but bumps the sticker price up to €19,500 ($19,250 USD).

For that type of money, purchasing a new electric motorcycle may be cheaper than the Ride Mercury conversion. However, unless BMW adds a new electric model to its Heritage lineup, retaining the classic, timeless design of vintage Beemers while adopting electric mobility won’t be possible.