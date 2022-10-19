Teasers are an art form. Manufacturers want to drop enough breadcrumbs to generate hype, but overdoing it can quickly spoil the element of surprise. Take Ducati, for example. Certification documents, spy shots, and general rumors all but revealed the brand’s 2023 World Première slate before the first new model hit the runway. Still, Ducati’s cryptic episode titles and obscured photography kept the public on its toes.

We knew a Lamborghini Streetfighter V4 and Monster SP waited in the wings, but we couldn’t make a definitive announcement until Bologna put its cards on the table. More recently, Ducati has done away with such coy tactics. Before officially unveiling the 2023 Panigale V4 R, the Italian OEM all but showed its hand, releasing a teaser image of the iconic Panigale front fairing.

Apparently, Ducati’s marketing team prefers that straight shooter approach at this point, as the latest release declares that the “Streetfighter Family will be the protagonist of the fifth episode of the Ducati World Première 2023 web series.” Titled “Push Forward”, we only expect the Borgo Panigale engineers to take the platform’s performance to new heights. However, there’s not much room for improvement when it comes to the flagship Streetfighter V4 lineup.

Consisting of V4, V4 S, and V4 SP variants, the last thing the Streetfighter range needs is another member. The same can’t be said for the Streetfighter V2, however. With just one configuration in its arsenal, the V2 forms a bridge between the Monster SP and base model Streetfighter V4, but a V2 SP would certainly solidify those foundations.

Given the teaser image’s black headlight cluster matching the unit found on the V4 SP, we highly expect Ducati to launch a Sport Production V2 at 10 am (ET) on October 20, 2022. On the other hand, there’s no telling which direction Ducati could take such a model.

We all know that SP trims typically receive upgraded brakes, suspension, and in some cases, lightweight wheels. For instance, the Monster SP earned fully-adjustable Öhlins NIX30 suspension and Brembo Stylema calipers. The Streetfighter V4 SP sports the same Brembo binders, but it adds Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active functionality to its NIX30 front end and TTX36 monoshock.

Could a new V2 SP rock semi-active suspenders for next-level performance, or will Ducati side with affordability by opting for the manually-adjustable Öhlins? The brand may be tipping its hand, but it’s certainly teasing the fine details in an artful manner.