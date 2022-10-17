Dainese’s D-Air airbag range includes Racing, Road, and Ski subcategories. When it comes to street riding, the brand’s Smart Jacket offers the optimum mix of MotoGP-derived tech and everyday comfort.

D-Air kicked off the lineup with its vest-styled Smart Jacket. The under/over-jacket vest helped protect riders regardless of their top/under layer, but the Smart Jacket LS provided comprehensive coverage with Pro-Armor-laced sleeves. In July, 2022, Dainese added some performance flare to the line with the Smart Jacket LS Sport.

Less than three months later, the Italian gearmaker integrates yet another piece into the airbag range with the Stelvio D-Air Touring jacket. Just like its Smart Jacket counterparts, the Stelvio’s MotoGP-tested algorithm immediately deploys the airbag in the event of a crash. When inflated, the unit provides protection equal to eight chest protectors and seven back protectors.

Gallery: Dainese Stelvio D-Air Touring Jacket

At the shoulders and elbows, Pro-Armor 2.0 protectors also mitigate impacts. The lightweight and flexible armor not only yield CE-certified Level 2 safety but also enhances ventilation and comfort. Abrasion-resistant D-Stone fabric construction and pockets for G1/G2 back protectors round out the Stelvio’s protective potential.

Under that tough exterior, Dainese’s four-way stretch D-Dry XT membrane repels water while maintaining breathability. The Stelvio also offers four-season wearability with ventilation zips and zippered cuffs.

Customers can even adapt the touring jacket to fit their dimensions with an adjustable lumbar band, hip buckles, Velcro wrist straps, and arm snap buttons. With explorers and commuters encountering different weather patterns throughout the year, Dainese even equips the D-Dry jacket with two external waterproof pockets and weatherproof zippers.

The Stelvio D-Air Touring Jacket represents the most versatile entry into D-Air's Road range, but that extra functionality also leads to a $1,599.95 price tag. Dainese offers the all-purpose airbag jacket in sizes 44 (US 34) through 64 (US 54) and in Black/Ebony and Black/Lava-Red colorways.