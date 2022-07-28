Dainese debuted its new D-Air lineup with the Smart Jacket in 2020. The Italian gear specialist followed up that airbag vest with the long-sleeve Smart Jacket LS soon after. That dynamic duo prioritized versatility thanks to casual styling and the ability to wear the airbag-equipped units as a top or underlayer.

Now, Dainese is specializing the D-Air range (to a degree) with the Smart Jacket LS Sport. Touting the same black base as its other Smart Jacket stablemates, the LS Sport adds a touch of racing inspiration with the firm’s Speed Demon logo on the chest and red accents on the forearms, biceps, and collar tab.

Under that sporty aesthetic, Dainese constructs the jacket from Mugello fabric, a stretchy yet abrasion-resistant material made from Micro Nylon and Elastomer. Mesh panels improve not only the LS Sport’s ventilation but also personalize the fit.

Gallery: Dainese Smart Jacket LS Sport

6 Photos

On the inside, Dainese’s D-air system benefits from proprietary microfilaments, which create an internal structure when the airbag deploys. The jacket relies on a gyroscope, accelerometer, and MotoGP-derived algorithm to sense when a crash is imminent. The system not only continuously monitors the rider’s movements 1000 times per second but inflates the internal airbags in a fraction of a second.

Dainese claims that the front airbag units provide eight times the protection of a chest pad while the rear unit shields the rider’s spine seven times better than a back protector. In addition to the core-guarding airbags, the Smart Jacket LS Sport also touts Level 2 Pro-Armor protectors (type B) at the elbows and shoulders.

Reflective inserts round out the safety features while the adjustable waistband, zippered wrist closures, and two exterior pockets enhance comfort. The untethered airbag jacket does require recharging but the 26-hour battery life should meet the demands of commuters and sport riders alike. Retailing for $899.95, Dainese may only offer the Smart Jacket LS Sport in one colorway but it comes in EU sizes 44-64 (US sizes 34-54).