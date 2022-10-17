Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race program just wrapped up its 2022 season. Kayleigh Buyck may have seized the series championship but all of this year’s builders/racers fully showcased the brand’s 650 Twin platform throughout the season.

While the Continental GT 650 and INT 650 come in a naked configuration, each rider dresses their race steed in a front fairing. Thanks to Royal Enfield’s partnership with S&S Cycle, the Build Train Race bikes also benefit from aftermarket performance parts.

Despite the one-make race series putting the 650 Twins track potential on full display, Royal Enfield hasn’t capitalized on that racing adjacency with a faired model. That may not be the case in the near future, as recent spy shots captured in Chennai, India, indicate that the OEM could be developing a sporty new 650 Twin variant.

Between the Continental GT 650 and INT 650, the former dons more aggressive ergonomics and styling. That makes the GT an ideal candidate for Enfield to build its potential race-inspired roadster. The photo, unfortunately, only shows the test mule from a rear angle, but we can just make out the front fairing.

That restricted view doesn’t divulge any design details. However, viewers will notice that the fairing abruptly terminates near the bottom of the gas tank. That suggests that Royal Enfield won’t include a sportbike-style full-body fairing. Instead, it could take a page from the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR’s book and stick with a simple bubble fairing.

In addition to the extra wind protection, it looks like the model could also earn clip-on handlebars and adjustable piggyback reservoir dual shocks. Of course, this is just a test unit, so additional changes could take place between the homologation and production processes. With that aside, it’s exciting to finally see some of Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race knowledge make it to the roadway, even if it’s only in a testing capacity.