Wunderlich Launches Fancy New Elephant Tour Tank Bag

When it comes to daily-use motorbike-specific luggage, I tend to gravitate towards backpacks and tail packs, but that’s just because of the bikes I gravitate to. Because I frequently ride sportbikes and naked bikes, these luggage options just make sense, as opposed to using a top case, or tank-mounted luggage. That said, those of you with tourers or ADVs will probably prefer a tank bag for daily use, especially in and around the city.

Let’s face it, most of us who ride bikes are a vain bunch, and want all our accessories and gear to match our bikes—including our luggage. BMW owners have it easy, assuming they have the budget, as there are several aftermarket brands that cater specifically to the Bavarian motorbike maker, with Wunderlich sitting at the very top. The brand’s newest offering will likely be suitable for the majority of BMW’s model range, as it’s a slim and compact tank bag that adds a dash of convenience to your daily ride.

Measuring just 33 centimeters long, 27 centimeters wide, and 14 centimeters hugh, the Elephant Tour tank bag is just the right size to make it versatile for a whole bunch of applications. Use it as your only luggage items when commuting to work or running errands, or run it in conjunction with a tail pack, top case, and side panniers on long, multi-day adventures. It is, however, on the pricey side, retailing for 159.90 Euros for the bag itself, plus an additional 79.90 Euros for the mounting plate that attaches to your gas tank—a total of 239.80 Euros, or $234 USD. That’s even more than some of the fanciest backpacks in the market.

Having said that, if you’re shopping for Wunderlich goodies, price shouldn’t even bother you. With that, the Elephant Tour can store up to 10 liters of stuff, and is made out of abrasion-resistant Cordura TrueLock fabric designed to keep your belongings safe in the event you’re unable to keep your bike rubber side down. Furthermore, the bag has a water-repellent lining to keep the rain out, and a padded internal lining serving as a nice and soft interior to house your personal belongings. Last but not least, the bag has a MOLLE attachment system allowing it to be compatible with a variety of other luggage options.