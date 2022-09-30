Heading into spooky season, Kawasaki announced that the 2023 Z H2 and H2 SE are set to send tingles down the spines of riders in Europe for another year. Both variants are, of course, powered by the same 998cc supercharged inline four-cylinder engine, which makes a claimed 147.1-kilowatt (197 horsepower) at 11,000 rpm and 137 newton-meters (101 pound-feet) of torque at 8,500 rpm.

Apart from the looks, the differences between the H2 and the H2 SE are mainly evident in the suspension and brakes. Suspension duties on the H2 are performed by a Showa SFF-BP fork up front, which has spring preload adjustability, as well as adjustable compression and rebound damping. In the rear, the H2 gets a Uni-Trak Showa gas-charged shock with adjustable rebound damping, as well as preload.

The H2’s braking system consists of a dual radial-mount Brembo M4.32 monobloc four-piston caliper setup in front, along with dual semi-floating 320mm brake discs. In the rear, the H2 gets a single 26mm disc with a single-piston caliper.

Over on the 2023 Kawasaki H2 SE side of the equation, the suspension is of the Showa Skyhook variety. The Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) handles compression and rebound damping, but you can still manually adjust your preload both up front and in the rear.

For braking, the H2 SE features dual radial-mount Brembo Stylema monobloc opposed four-piston calipers up front, along with dual semi-floating 320mm brake discs. The rear gets a single-piston caliper and a single 260mm brake disc.

Amazingly, the Z H2 SE only weighs one kilogram more than the Z H2 at the curb—240 kilograms to 239 (529 pounds to just under 527 pounds). Both H2s receive Kawasaki’s IMU-enhanced electronics package, which includes cruise control, traction control, ride modes, launch countrol, and up-and-down quick shifter with integrated braking, as well as an assist and slipper clutch.

If you’re feeling fancy, you can also opt for the Performance Edition to add a large smoked meter cover, a gel tank pad, a color-matched seat cover, and a titanium Akrapovič silencer to what’s already an amazing bike choice.

Pricing and availability will vary based on where in Europe you are, so be sure to check with your local Kawasaki dealer for details. The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 comes in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray and Ebony, while the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE comes in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Ebony/Mirror-Coated Black.