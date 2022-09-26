Back in November, 2021, we told you about the Maeving RM1 electric motorcycle. The company is based in Coventry, England—where it not only designs, but also hand-builds its electric motorbikes from scratch. Even better, their bikes aren’t toys exclusively for the rich and famous. As of September, 2022, their flagship model starts at just under £6 grand (or about $6,408).

This video takes a short, to-the-point look at the company and its ethos—giving a glimpse at what makes it stand apart from its peers. The RM1's design seems to strike a neat balance between good looks, reasonable pricing, and reasonable everyday practicality—well, according to the spec sheet, anyway. (We haven’t tested one, but reviews from others so far seem to say that it doesn’t overstate its performance claims.)

While the styling cues drink deeply from that seemingly endless well of the 1960s British café racer, there’s a reason—people, by and large, respond well to that design language. At the same time, there’s no doubt that it’s an electric motorcycle. It hasn’t gone to any great pains to hide that fact. Instead, it’s made those differences look—dare we say it—attractive? Perish the thought. This is a bike that’s not ashamed in any way to be everything that it is.

To keep things simple, the Maeving RM1 boasts your choice of one or two removable—and nice-looking, we must say—batteries. This is done for a few reasons. For one, there’s no on-bike charger—users must remove their batteries from the bike in order to charge them. This helps the company keep costs down, but it also makes things simpler for riders, who can simply carry their kettlebell—sorry, battery—inside and plug it into a regular outlet to charge. (Bonus workout with every charge!)

That’s absolutely an easier solution for the urban riders this bike is aimed at, because they don’t have to worry about if they’re parked near enough to an outlet to charge. The RM1 can take one or two batteries on board, which offer a claimed 40 to 80 miles of range on a single charge. As with all electric vehicles, actual range will vary based on how you ride the thing. With a top speed of 45 miles per hour, you won’t be setting any fast lap times—but getting around your neighborhood for everyday errands should be pretty simple.

As of September, 2022, Maeving currently only delivers to the United Kingdom. If and when that changes, we will of course be sure to keep you updated.