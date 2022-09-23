Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Davinci Unveils DC100 Classic

The electric motorcycle market is full of new and exciting options, with most of them designed to satisfy the needs of urban dwellers and commuters. As such, it’s always refreshing to see electric motorcycles that are designed for fun and excitement. You may have heard of Davinci, the Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer who debuted the DC100 in the Chongqing motorcycle show.

Now that the DC100 is expected to commence deliveries soon, the manufacturer has decided to release yet another version of the DC100 in the form of the Classic, which puts a retro spin on this high-power electric motorcycle. For example, the DC100 Classic does away with futuristic bodywork in favor of a round headlight, exposed motor and battery, and a brown leather saddle. Furthermore, the bike gets low-slung clip-ons that give the rider an aggressive, retro-racer stance.

Now onto the juicy bits. Davinci claims that the DC Classic churns out similar levels of performance as a 1,000cc motorcycle. Indeed, with 135 horsepower and a staggering 850 Nm (595 ft-lbs) of torque, the DC100 Classic should be capable of some rapid acceleration. However, as is the case with most electric motorbikes, the DC is limited by its gearing, and as such can only hit a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour). As for its battery, the manufacturer claims that the DC can return an impressive range of 223 miles on a single charge.

As for the bike’s underpinnings, Davinci has sourced all of the DC’s components from top of the line OEMs. For instance, you can rely on no less than Öhlins for the bike’s rear suspension. Additionally, the DC comes to a confident stop with the use of Brembo monobloc calipers and an RCS19 radial master cylinder. The bike rolls on forged aluminum alloy wheels and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires for maximum traction in sporty riding scenarios.

Unsurprisingly, a motorcycle of this level of technology will set you back a pretty penny. With the standard DC100 retailing for $27,500, the higher-end Classic variant is expected to retail in excess of $30,000 USD.