Great commuter gear is versatile enough to transition from the weekday to the weekend, and you want a jacket that is also adaptable enough for you to use in almost any weather condition, be it cold or warm. XLMOTO has a new release that can accommodate riders who ride daily through whatever weather.

The Course Commuter jacket is a versatile piece that daily riders will appreciate. It’s a two-in-one jacket that features a water-resistant outer layer with a breathable laminated membrane. There is also an internal down jacket that can be worn separately or with the main piece to help keep you warm while on the bike. This layer can be removed, however, once the summer months roll by.

To help it be a viable option in the summer, the Course comes with vents at the front and back. The intakes can be closed for cold riding conditions and can be opened when the weather is warm.

There are cinches on the arms and on the waist of this jacket to help it form around your body and reduce billowing in the wind, and you also get a hidden card pocket on the left sleeve that can accommodate credit-card-sized things like parking tickets, cards, or even some cash.

The jacket also features CE Level 1 protection on the elbows and shoulders, however, the back protector is sold separately.

Color-wise, you can choose between green and black, and XLMOTO make a men’s and a women's version. The retail price of this jacket is $214.99 USD, however, the garment is on sale right now with a $90 USD discount which brings the price down to $124.99 USD at the time of this article’s writing. If the style appeals to you, the jacket is definitely worth a look.