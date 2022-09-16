Motorcycle shows and rallies made a major comeback in 2022. After two years of COVID-19-induced cancellations and postponements, many moto enthusiasts returned to the events they know and love. One such show is France's Wheels and Waves (WAW).

Celebrating both moto and board (surfboards, skateboards, etc.) culture, the event has called Biarritz, France home since 2012. In 2017, WAW organizers held a one-off California edition, and on October 7-9, 2022, Tuscany’s Lido di Camaiore will host an Italian off-shoot.

Throughout the weekend, the show’s exhibition area will showcase custom motorcycles. Surfers can participate in the Log Surf Contest on the Lido Di Camaiore beach, though organizers will take weather and swell conditions into consideration on all three days. Skateboarders won’t miss out on the action either, with the Hit the Deck skate contest spanning the weekend.

Wheels Waves

Racers will have to adhere to a more defined schedule, however. On October 7, 2022, enduro riders can participate in the WAW Vintage Rally. The five-kilometer course will send competitors through the muddy, undulating tracks of the Via Del Magazzeno province. Lido Di Camaiore’s Viale J.F. Kennedy will welcome beginner and advanced flat trackers to the dirt oval the following day, October, 8, 2022.

Wheels & Waves Italia will end with a bang thanks to the Race of the Lords on October 9, 2022. Restricted to pre-1950 and pre-1975 vintage motorcycle classes, the 300-meter contest will cater to both beginners and experienced racers.

If competition isn’t your thing, the show will also include an Artride Exhibit at the Lido Di Camaiore pier. All attendees can enjoy the food & beverage section, the official shop, and live music throughout the three-day event. A motorcycle test ride area should also draw a healthy helping of foot traffic during WAW Italia.

Presale tickets are currently available and interested racers can register at the WAW website. The COVID-19 pandemic may have put events on a two-year hold, but Waves and Wheels is making up for the lost time in 2022.