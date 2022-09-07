As we head into the final months of 2022, event organizers are already planning for 2023—and the Tokyo Motorcycle Show is no different. Since it’s one of the first big bike shows on the calendar each year, that’s no surprise. Plus, 2023 marks the Tokyo Motorcycle Show’s 50th anniversary—which gives organizers an even better reason to get their bikes in a row.

2022 marked the first TMS held since before the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic—and over 120,000 attendees were counted as viral mitigations were in place. Since the virus is still circulating and mutating, organizers are again doing their best to both hold the event in 2023, and also keep everyone reasonably safe.

The 2023 Tokyo Motorcycle Show will take place from Friday, March 24, 2023, through Sunday, March 26, 2023. The venue will, as usual, be Tokyo Big Sight, also known as the Tokyo International Exhibition Center, which is also where the Tokyo Motor Show usually takes place. To keep the event’s scale broad and airy, and also to avoid potential overcrowding, the exhibition will span West Hall One, Two, and Four, as well as the Atrium and Outdoor Exhibition Hall areas.

Since it’s still over six months away, not many details about the event are available just yet, as organizers are busy working behind the scenes to get it together. We can tell you so far that both advance-sale and same-day tickets will be available, though. Advance tickets will cost slightly less (¥1,800 for one adult, or about $12.52) than same-day tickets (¥2,200 for one adult, or about $15.30).

Other ticket information to know: Tickets will not be available in person, and must be purchased online—even same-day tickets. All ticket prices include tax. High school students and younger kids get in free, as do people with disabilities and one caregiver for each such person (certificate required).

To help celebrate the Tokyo Motorcycle Show’s 50th anniversary, organizers are once again hosting a student poster design contest. It will run from September 20, 2022, through November 15, 2022. Prizewinners will receive gift certificates in various amounts. Full details, including logo assets, are available on the official Tokyo Motorcycle Show website. We’ll link the poster design contest details in our Sources, so if you are a student in Japan (or you know a student in Japan) who’d like to participate, you can find out more.