2020 and 2021 were a rough couple of years for live, in-person events of all kinds. In 2020, most large-scale events were either canceled or postponed, whether they were motorcycle-related or otherwise. Virtual events became more commonplace, with everyone from OEMs to MotoGP staging things that people could enjoy from anywhere they could get online, all due to the pandemic.

As vaccines rolled out in 2021, more cautious in-person events became possible, with extra precautions taken to keep everyone reasonably safe. However, events didn’t really start to become logistically possible until later in the year. The Tokyo Motorcycle Show has been held toward the beginning of the calendar year for nearly 50 years. Due to this schedule, it remained canceled due to the pandemic for both 2020 and 2021.

What about 2022, though? Tokyo Motorcycle Show organizers announced that they’re cautiously planning the event’s live, in-person comeback from March 25 through 27, 2022. Incidentally, organizers are still calling this the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show, even though the 47th and 48th (2020 and 2021) shows were completely canceled due to the pandemic. They’ve followed this line of thinking previously, when the 38th TMS was canceled due to the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.

Organizers say they’re instituting protocols regarding mask-wearing, ventilation, social distancing measures, frequent cleaning with disinfectants, and keeping the number of attendees allowed inside the show at a time down. Only a certain number of attendees will be allowed inside the show per hour. Exact details will be available closer to the event, and should be posted on the official website sometime in November, 2021.

Both advance and same-day tickets will be available, with separate prices for adult tickets and high school student tickets. Junior high school and younger kids can attend for free, and people with disabilities (along with their caretakers) can also get in for free with appropriate documentation.

Naturally, as with all events during this uncertain time, plans could change between now and the end of March, 2022. If you plan to attend the Tokyo Motorcycle Show, or any other events, it’s always best to keep your eye on changing conditions surrounding the local area, COVID-19, and the health of everyone involved (including you).