After two years of no events, AIMExpo is proud to announce that it’s coming back in 2022! The Motorcycle Industry Council’s premiere industry event will return to Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 19 through 21, 2022. It’s no coincidence that Tucker Powersports will also be hosting their annual dealer show at the same place and time, so the entire powersports industry can easily get together in a single place.

It’s been a rough two years on everyone. Although everyone is well aware that the motorcycle industry has seen plenty of tough times in recent years, more people discovering (or, in some cases, rediscovering) the sheer joy of bikes is one of the only good things to come out of this pandemic.

“AIMExpo 2022 will be the first time our industry gathers together in more than two years, and we are working to make this a can’t miss event for everyone in powersports,” president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council Erik Pritchard said in a statement.

“In the two years since we last met, our industry managed to thrive under the most challenging of circumstances. We are building a show that will help dealers continue this success, no matter what the future holds,” he continued.

The show will offer educational seminars, as well as exhibits from over 300 manufacturers, aftermarket parts makers, distributors, and service providers from throughout the wide range of the powersports industry.

The MIC’s description of this event is industry-focused, rather than the previous industry-and-general-public blend that occurred pre-pandemic. Organizers first announced that this focus shift would happen back in October, 2020. This event will be about presentations, networking, and education for people in the powersports industry, rather than a place where the public can find bikes from a number of OEMs gathered in one place for test rides.

Then again, the new format of the Progressive IMS Outdoors 2021 show schedule will see a wide range of test rides offered by OEMs. As of June 22, 2021, there are nine events on that calendar—which is eight more than the single event AIMExpo previously offered in Ohio. Even if some calendar changes occur, it should give more riders and potential riders the opportunity to try out some new bikes for themselves.

The shifts these two shows made due to the pandemic may ultimately end up strengthening the industry, as well as get more new riders to experience the love of bikes. We can’t tell the future, of course, but it could end up being more of a win for this shared niche of ours than anyone expected.

To find out more about and/or sign up to attend AIMExpo 2022, follow the link in our Sources.