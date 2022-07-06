It’s only the middle of July, 2022 as we write this—but Americade organizers are already looking forward to 2023. That’s totally fair, since it’s a pretty big year for the rally—their 40th anniversary, in fact. Not for nothing, but next year also marks the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week.

Since there are plenty of riders who would like to attend both events, and since their dates frequently overlap, Americade decided to make it a little easier in 2023. Americade 2023 will hit the ground running from May 30 through June 3, 2023, and Laconia Motorcycle Week 2023 will take place from June 10 through June 18. That scheduling also gives attendees about a week of to go on a nice, long ride in between events.

As with every change in the history of ever, some people are happy with the change, and others are decidedly displeased. The reason many cite is Americade’s move to starting on Memorial Day, which usually makes tourist destinations both pricier and more frustrating to navigate. Others also cite the fact that hospitality businesses in the Lake George area (where Americade is held) don’t typically have full staffing until after Memorial Day.

Still, like it or not, these are Americade’s 2023 dates. What can you expect to find if you attend? The giant, multi-brand motorcycle rally raises money for the Wounded Warrior Project and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation with its ticket sales each year. Plenty of OEMs show up to offer demo rides, and there’s a vendor area, riding clinics, special guests, Lake George cruises, guided and self-guided moto tours around the area, and plenty more.

Since it’s the events 40th anniversary, you can bet that there will be special events and celebrations planned at Americade 2023. Since it’s only July, 2022, right now, details about the coming year’s events aren’t available just yet. However, there’s a subscription link on the official Americade website so you can hopefully be among the first to know once details are announced. Rally organizers also maintain official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, if you’d rather follow them there.