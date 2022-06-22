If you were disappointed when Wheels and Waves in Biarritz, France got canceled in 2021, we have good news for you. The annual celebration of custom motorcycle, skate, and surf culture is back on for 2022!

For five days, from Wednesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 3, 2022, there will be plenty to see, do, and experience at Wheels and Waves’ multiple event sites. Although it’s possible to simply get visitor tickets that let you walk around at one or more pieces of the event, you’ll need access to some type of vehicle if you want to check out everything the festival has to offer.

What kind of experiences are on offer? There’s a central village, which acts as the hub for everything else going on at WW. Then, there’s the El Rollo dirt track, the Punk’s Peak sprint race, the WAW Vintage Rally, the Duo Log surf contest, the Hit the Deck skate contest, and last but certainly not least, the Artride custom vehicle exhibition.

If you’re thinking that sounds like a whole lot all at once, you’re right—and that’s why you can also just go for a ride to clear your head while you’re attending. The Biarritz area is surrounded by the sea, the sky, and the mountains that make up the unique region of France and Spain that is Basque Country. It’s also home to some truly outstanding and unique cuisine, so you’re sure to have a wonderful time when you stop for a bite to eat. There is, of course, food on-site at the event.

If you want to participate in any of the experiences, you’ll need to first purchase a 2022 pass, then register for your selected events. As of June 22, 2022, there are two E-Passes available on the website right now: the regular E-Pass Edition 11 and the E-Pass Edition 11 Collector. The regular one costs 65 Euros (or $69), while the E-Pass Edition 11 Collector is 95 Euros (about $101) and adds some collectibles to your event pass.

Tickets are also available on-site, with options including a five-day pass, a three-day pass, a day pass, and a one-experience pass. Also, attendees who are under 16 years of age can get in free with a paying adult. For more information on the schedule of events or anything else to do with the 2022 Wheels and Waves festival, be sure to check out the link in our Sources.