It’s almost spring in the northern hemisphere, and you know what that means? Those of us who live where snow and sub-zero temperatures are a thing are finally starting to thaw! Now, if you already ride, you’re probably already hard at work getting your bike ready for the good riding weather that’s just around the corner. However, if you’re just thinking about getting into riding, the start of the season always feels like such a great place to begin your journey, doesn’t it?

Luckily, the folks at Bennetts BikeSocial crafted this short, hilarious video to get you ready to ride right now. Drawing inspiration from all the classic vintage British training videos you can probably also find clips of all over YouTube, it touches on all the most basic things you’ll need to know to hop on a bike for the first time.

The first thing to know is that a motorbike generally has two wheels and some type of motor, so you don’t have to worry about pedaling. Bikes also come in all shapes and sizes, just like people. Also, you might like some more than others, because you’re a person and you have opinions.

Next, of course, there’s the throttle. Twist it on a bike and you’ll go! If you want to go fast, just twist it more. The front brake lever is likely what you’ll use most when stopping on the street, and it gets a special callout in this video. (There’s also a rear brake pedal, which doesn’t get a mention in the video—but it’s useful sometimes, especially in low-speed maneuvers. You’ll also use it a lot if you ride off-road.)

No discussion of how to ride a motorbike in 2022 would be complete without a bit of time spent on gear. Legal requirements vary from place to place, so it’s best to check what the laws are like in your area. Still, laws aren’t the only reason to do something—you also want to keep yourself from getting hurt, right? That’s why things like a good helmet, jacket, pants, gloves, and boots are ideal for riding your motorbike. While none of these things will keep you from crashing, they can help protect you from serious injury if you do go down.

Proper footwear also gets a special mention here. While most modern scooters don’t require shifting, other types of motorbikes do—and you’ll be shifting with your left foot. Flip-flops don’t work super well for this, and can be quite painful—not to mention the fact that they don’t offer good traction when you put your foot down at a stop. A good set of motorcycle boots can make a difference in comfort and protection, not to mention style—if you choose wisely.

Do you already know how to ride a bicycle? Then great news, you’re well on your way to getting good at riding a motorbike! You’ll need more training and time in the saddle, of course—but it’s a fun way to get around. If you’re interested in learning, why not look into basic motorcycle training courses that are coming up in your area today?