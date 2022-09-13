Moto Guzzi pepped up its V7 Special and Stone models with a new 850cc, 90-degree, transverse V-twin in 2021. The V85 TT-derived powerplant unlocked new levels of performance for the platform with 65 horsepower (at 6,800 rpm) and 53.8 lb-ft of torque (at 5,000rpm). The V7 Special earned a glossy Blue Formale/Grey Casuale colorway and chrome accents, while the V7 Stone lived up to its name with satin paint schemes and black finishes.

Now, it looks like the Mandello Del Lario firm is blending the best of both worlds with the 2023 V7 Stone Special. Unveiled at the Moto Guzzi World Days 2022 festival, the new modern-classic touts a Shining Black base color with red accents on the fuel tank, side panel, and shock coils. The Stone Special may adopt the Special’s glossy paint, but it opts for the Stone’s cast wheels and black-finished components.

Gallery: 2023 Moto Guzzi Stone Special

5 Photos

Guzzi maintains the stealthy motif with new graphite-painted head covers and black anodized aluminum throttle body guards. The black-anodized billet aluminum fuel cap and commemorative top clamp badge further distinguish the special-edition trim. A set of bar-end mirrors only enhance the Stone Special’s style, while a joint-developed Arrow exhaust optimizes performance.

Armed with the new end can, the V7’s 850cc mill pumps out one extra pony and one more lb-ft of torque. The Arrow silencer comes stock on the 2023 V7 Stone Special, but Moto Guzzi will make it available to all V7 customers as an add-on option.

Aside from the model-specific farkles, Guzzi’s tubular steel frame, non-adjustable 41mm fork, and dual shocks comprise the Stone Special’s chassis. Dunlop AeroMax StreetSmart tires wrap the alloy wheels, splitting the difference between today’s performance and yesteryear’s aesthetics. ABS also comes standard on the single Brembo four-piston caliper mated to a 320mm disc up front and the two-piston binder biting a 260mm rotor out back.

Moto Guzzi hasn’t officially announced pricing or availability, but we have a feeling the 2023 V7 Stone Special will cost more than the 2021 V7 Special’s $9,490 MSRP.